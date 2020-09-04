RDSB makes it mandatory for students to wear non-medical or cloth masks during pandemic

SUDBURY – Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) has made it mandatory for all students in Grades 1-12 wear non-medical or cloth masks at school, while Kindergarten students can wear non-medical masks or face shields when school begins next week.

At an RDSB meeting Tuesday, the board considered a motion that had been deferred at its August meeting, that all students (K-12) wear masks at school.

“This motion was deferred at our last board meeting to allow us to seek additional information,” said board trustee Margaret Stringer. “Health units and health officials in the province have determined that anyone aged two and up- customers, clients, visitors, have to wear masks in public buildings and public spaces, with exceptions. And there have been a number of school boards that have passed motions requiring all students wear mask in schools and many been supported by their local health unit.”

Ms. Stringer listed off numerous school boards, several being of the same general size as the RDSB in terms of schools and students, that have passed similar resolutions.

“I believe that for many parents the issue of mask wearing is the biggest consideration they have taken as to whether their children attend school in person or continue distance learning,” said Ms. Stringer. She said children, along with adults, have been required to wear masks in public. She pointed out of all students, Kindergarten students would have the most difficulty in physically distancing from other students because they might not have a full understanding of why they need to do so.

“There is no sense in having rules for everyone, having to wear masks in public buildings and places, and then having one group of students in schools not having to wear masks in classes that may have between 20-25 students,” said Ms. Stringer.

“I would like to propose an amendment be made to the motion, that with reasonable exceptions (such as a doctor’s recommendation that a student not wear a mask), students in Grades 1-12 wear masks and Kindergarten students wear masks or face shields,” continued Ms. Stringer. She was seconded on this amendment by trustee Judy Kosmerly.

“I am pleased with the amendment proposed,” said trustee Dena Morrison. “I’m sure all trustees like myself have been back and forth on this issue. The bottom line is the chief medical officer of health feels that even an ineffective mask or face shield is better than not wearing one at all (in potentially spreading COVID-19).”

“We need to be part of the culture of change, so I will be supporting the motion and amendment,” stated Ms. Morrison.

Trustee Kosmerly said that she as well had gone back and forth on the issues. “I understand why it’s important for everyone to wear a mask, and I am prepared to support the motion. But I do have a couple of concerns, one to ensure that children will not be disciplined if they are not complying. Especially younger children would not have as good an understanding of this. As well, I think they should be given the opportunity at some time during the day to take their masks off for a break.

“I know everyone has concerns about making young children wear masks,” said trustee Bob Clement, “but this past week I have had a four-year-old and a six-year -old in my house. I had the chance to see what their parents did to get these children used to wearing masks. They went to public places like Science North and others and there were no problems; there was never a problem with wearing masks or social distancing. I’m in favour of the motion.”

RDSB director of education Norm Blaseg said there is nothing in the provincial education act that makes it compliant that students wear masks, nor does it indicate any enforcement if they are not in compliance. With the motion the board was considering, “we are trying to get everyone to comply to wearing masks. Obviously at a very young age, we need to acknowledge that it is going to be easier for some students to distance and wear masks, and for others it will be more difficult.”

Board Chair Doreen Dewar said she could make a case for both sides to the issue. However, she told the meeting, “I will be supporting the amended motion.” She explained, “I have made several calls, one being to the president of the ETFO (Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario) and asked her what teachers would like boards to do.” She said her children will be wearing masks in school and she recommends this. And she said that other teachers would like to see their students wear masks. The teachers are the ones willing to put in the time and teaching kids on using masks. We all want the same thing—for everyone to stay safe, and we need to support our staff members.”

“I have also received several emails and about four or five calls from parents asking that students wear masks,” continued Chair Dewar.

The RDSB passed the amended motion unanimously to make non-medical masks or cloth masks mandatory.