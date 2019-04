The family of Raymond Witty are saddened to announce his sudden death at the age of 64 on April 3, 2019, while vacationing in the Philippines. He is survived by his daughter Amanda (Matt) of Edmonton, Alberta, mother Margaret Witty (predeceased by his father Alex in 2006) and his sisters Nancy Woestenek (John) and Margie Graham (Bruce). A Celebration of Life will take place on April 26, 2019 at 6:30 pm at the Elks Hall, Spruce Grove, Alberta.

