RAYMOND “RAY” ROMÉO CHARETTE

Gone fishing

“God gives us love, someone to love He just lends us.”

It is with heavy hearts and great sorrow that the family announces Ray’s peaceful passing at his residence, surrounded by his loving family in Little Current on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved husband of Claudette (née Rainville) Charette. Son of the late Roméo and the late Rachel (née Dupuis) Charette. Cherished father of Diana Charette and grandfather of Aliya. Dear brother of Diane Kraft (Hans), Marie Claire Bruneau (Garry), Monique Berger (Charles), Carmen Adams (Charlie), Michele Stephen (Alastair) and Carole Labelle (Maurice). He is survived by his in-laws Norm Rainville, Diane Larocque (Mike), Yvonne Charette (Raymond), Nicole Ranta (Barry), Gilles Rainville, Suzanne Rainville (Claude Trottier). Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Celebration of Life to follow at a date to be announced. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Cooperative Funeral Home, Sudbury. www.cooperativefuneralhome.ca