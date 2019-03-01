Randy Thibault was a pillar of minor hockey and sports on Manitoulin

GORE BAY—He was a pillar of minor hockey and sports on Manitoulin Island, and of the Town of Gore Bay. Randy Thibault passed away on February 13, 2019 at the age of 69.

Those who had the privilege of knowing him liked and respected him. This was demonstrated by the huge turnout of people across Manitoulin for his funeral on February 18 at the Simpson Funeral Home in Gore Bay, and even at a tribute at the Gore Bay Arena prior to a hockey game between the Gore Bay and Little Current midget teams last week.

Mr. Thibault’s oldest son Jason had brought a flower arrangement with the word ‘Coach’ on it along with skates and a puck to the arena. After the two teams finished warm-ups, they lined up at the blue lines. All four of Mr. Thibault’s children, Jason, Richard, Kara and Mitchell, stood alongside Terri-Lynn Leighton by the penalty box.

“We gather here this evening to honour and pay our respects to Randy Thibault and his family,” said Ms. Leighton, introducing Jason, Richard, Kara and Mitchell. “Randy has truly been a pillar for minor hockey on Manitoulin; the arena was his second home. He coached many kids over the years, contributed countless hours to Western Manitoulin Minor Hockey Association (WMMHA), Manitoulin Minor Hockey Association and organized the Porter/Clark/Purvis hockey tournament for many years.”

“On behalf of WMMHA we would like to thank Randy for his passion for the love of hockey, his time, dedication and most of all his knowledge. Gone but never forgotten. Thanks, coach,” said Ms. Leighton. “We will now take a minute of silence to pay tribute to Randy and his family for all his contributions to minor hockey and our community. Then our teams will raise their sticks as they do a tribute skate around the arena to the ‘Good Old Hockey Game Song’ by George Canyon.”

Randy Thibault of Gore Bay, a pillar of minor hockey and sports on Manitoulin Island.

In 2017 Randy received a Town of Gore Bay Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Ken Neeb Memorial award from the Northern Ontario Hockey Association in 2003.

“Randy made such a major mark on sports, especially minor sports, not only in Gore Bay but across Manitoulin Island,” said Ron Lane, former mayor of the Town of Gore Bay, who was mayor at the time of Mr. Thibault receiving his lifetime achievement award. “He was on the minor hockey executive for years and a lot of people on and off the Island knew and liked him.”

Mr. Lane said it, “was from that point of view that he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the town. It was for all the volunteer time he put into minor hockey, umpiring and coaching in baseball and much more.” He noted that Mr. Thibault had also served a term on town council and volunteered for many years for the Gore Bay Recreation Committee.

“He will be missed,” stated Gayle Payette, who worked with Mr. Thibault in the Manitoulin Minor Hockey Association for years. “He was very dynamic, and always interested in the kids and helping them, and was the voice for kids and the minor hockey association.”

Jason Thibault gave the eulogy at his father’s funeral. He said in part, “father, provider, husband, friend, player, coach, volunteer, councillor, convenor and recipient of the Town of Gore Bay Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.”

“Randall Michael Thibault was the youngest of 11 children and grew up in Gore Bay. He played high school hockey and was a goalie in the rough and tough Intermediate C League,” said Jason. “He was not only an outstanding goaltender, but loved his fastball and slo-pitch. He was the coach for the Hellions ladies’ fastball team and was a player and coach for various men’s teams as well. He was proud of his participation in four national slo-pitch championships that started in Saint John New Brunswick and ended in Winnipeg, Manitoba. He was coach for the Infamous Suns UP team who won several championships locally, each championship falling on Father’s Day…memories for life.”

“Our father spent over 40 years at Manitoulin Transport, as well as a volunteer in hockey for the WMMHA and various positions with Manitoulin Minor Hockey Association. He was instrumental in helping bring ringette to young girls and served nearly 10 years on the local recreation committee.”

“Randy was a proud husband, father and grandfather to seven beautiful grandkids and raised four children of his own who have established their own successful careers and sport loving families,” said Jason. “He was a caring and thoughtful man. He helped raise four children and never complained.”

“Our father was the best kids could ask for and he did more than enough for his family and those around him,” said Jason. “On behalf of this family, as your eldest I speak for everyone on Manitoulin Island when I say what a great guy you were, a pillar in the community and great husband to our mother (Katharine) and an awesome grandfather. Take pride in all you have done to better the lives around you. In a world of differences, you made a difference.”

Randy Thibault passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in his 70th year. Cherished father of Jason (Kelly), Richard (Cheryl), Kara Jill (Brad) Hawke and Mitchell (partner Tim). Dear grandfather of Boston, Bryce, Abigail, Hailey, Kyllan, Kieran and Keaton. Randy will be sadly missed by his brothers William (Noreen), Blake (Marge), Jim (Sheila), Shelley (Jeananne), sisters Leila Thibault, Madeline MacDonald, Sally (Ray) Brammer, as well as brother and sisters in law John Ramsey, Frank (Peggy) Little, Dave (Betty) Little, Margo Little, Linda (Jamie) Campbell, Connie (Jeff) Little and many many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his wife Katharine (2017), parents Frank and Delena (Armstrong) Thibault, brothers Cam, Ken, sister Mary Jane Ramsay and brother in law Al MacDonald.