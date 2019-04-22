RANDY CAMPBELL

Randy Campbell of Gore Bay, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 15, 2019, in his 54th year. Beloved father of Caitlyn Campbell (Shawn Chaput), Amanda Campbell (Dean Gill) and Randi-Lyn Campbell. Proud grampa to Aviah. Randy will be sadly missed by his brother Willis (Jane) Campbell, brother-in-law Gord Lewis and sister-in- law Daphne Campbell, nephew Brian Campbell and nieces Carrie Farmer, Lisa Garrett and Lynn Campbell. Predeceased by his parents Everett and Eleanor Campbell, brother Keith and sister’s Darlene Lewis and Shirley Campbell. Visitation was held at the Simpson Funeral Home, Gore Bay, on Sunday, April 21 from 2 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm. The funeral service was held on Monday, April 22 at 11 am. Memorial donations may be made to the Rotary Club of Gore Bay (Gore Bay Medical Centre) as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.