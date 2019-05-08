Rainfall warning: up to 50mm of rain possible through Thursday

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Rain, heavy at times is expected. The ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall.



Significant rainfall expected tonight through Thursday.



Rain will begin tonight into early Thursday morning. Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are possible with the heaviest rain falling Thursday during the day. The ground in some locations is already near saturation or remains partially frozen and as a result has little ability to absorb further rainfall.



This rainfall is due to a low pressure system which will track over Northeastern Ontario on Thursday. Rain will taper to scattered showers on Friday.



For information concerning flooding, please consult your local conservation authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District Office.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Avoid driving through water on roads. Even shallow, fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle or a person away. Keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.