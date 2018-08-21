Rainfall Warning: Up to 50mm of rain is expected

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Rain, at times heavy, is expected.

30 to 50 mm of rain expected today.

An area of showers and thunderstorms have are already affecting portions of Southwestern Ontario and will move into Central and Northeastern Ontario late this morning or early this afternoon. Local higher amounts are possible under the heaviest showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon and early evening.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.