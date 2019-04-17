Rainfall Warning – 40 mm possible by Friday morning

Rain, heavy at times is expected. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.



Rain will develop this evening or overnight and continue into Friday morning. The heaviest rain is expected Thursday morning and afternoon.



Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm are possible by Friday morning.

Rain will taper to scattered showers or flurries Friday morning.



This rainfall is the result of a Colorado Low that will track over Northeastern Ontario Thursday.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts. Keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.