Special weather statement in effect for:

Blind River – Thessalon

Manitoulin Island

Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are possible today through Monday.



Rain will begin today near noon and will continue until early Monday. General rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are possible. Thunderstorms are also likely to accompany the rain on Sunday. Locally higher rainfall amounts are possible in areas that receive thunderstorms.



Localized flooding is possible.



For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District Office.



This rain is associated with a slow moving warm front moving over the region.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.