Rainbow Schools receive grants to enhance parent involvement

MINDEMOYA—Innovative parent involvement projects are being implemented in Rainbow Schools thanks to funding provided by the Ministry of Education’s Parent Engagement Office.

Ten Rainbow Schools will share a total of $9,450 in Parents Reaching Out Grants to support School Council initiatives to further engage parents/guardians in their child’s learning.

In addition, the Board has received a $10,000 Regional Parents Reaching Out Grant for the Parent Involvement Committee to host a conference for parents by parents with a focus on mental health.

“Parents are important partners in the learning process,” said Norm Blaseg, Director of Education for Rainbow District School Board. “Research has shown that the involvement of parents and guardians in their child’s education has a positive impact on student achievement and overall school performance.”

While each project varies from school to school, the initiatives have one thing in common: they are intended to enhance communications between the school and the home and help to create a welcoming environment for parents/guardians.

“We commend School Councils and the Parent Involvement Committee for hosting activities to further engage parents/guardians in Rainbow Schools,” added Director Blaseg. “With their efforts and the support of the Ministry of Education, we have a number of exciting projects taking place in our schools once again this year.”

On Manitoulin, Central Manitoulin Public School has received funds for a Growth Mindset Workshop. Central Manitoulin students and families will learn about growth mindset together. Participants will practice effective praise with challenging activities, including art, casting with a fly rod and crossfit games.