Rainbow District Schools letter to parent and guardians

Dear Parents/Guardians:

On order from the Ministry of Education, all Rainbow Schools in Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin Island will be closed from March 14, 2020 to April 5, 2020 in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Schools are scheduled to re-open on Monday, April 6, 2020.

This closure applies to all Rainbow District School Board facilities and programs, including programs and services in non-school locations. All child care centres in schools will be closed. Community use of schools, before and after school programs, athletics, field trips, dual credits and co-operative education are cancelled. The Centre for Education on Wembley Drive and the dome at Lasalle Secondary School will also be closed.

Parents of children of high risk connected to Rainbow District School Board’s mental health services will receive individual follow-up information. Parents of children who are connected to local community agencies for services are encouraged to contact those agencies to determine support that may be offered.

Today, the Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health strongly advised that “the people of Ontario avoid all non-essential travel outside of Canada.” He added: “In light of our recent positive cases in young children, if you decide to travel outside of Canada with children, they will be required to self-isolate for a period of 14 days upon return.”

The closure period includes the March Break as well as two weeks following the March Break, which would allow time for self-isolation before schools re-open on April 6, 2020. As always, the health and safety of students and staff is our first and foremost priority.

For up-to-date information about the coronavirus locally, visit www.phsd.ca/COVID-19. The Public Health Sudbury & Districts website includes hygiene practices that can reduce the spread of germs and help you and your family stay healthy.

The Ministry of Education will be posting resources online so learning can continue. We will link to these resources from the school board website.