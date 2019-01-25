Rainbow Board to begin live streaming meetings

SUDBURY—The Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) will begin live streaming its regular meetings starting next week to allow residents throughout the district, including those on Manitoulin, to be able to watch the board meetings from their computers, tablets or mobile phones.

Nicole Charette, senior advisor of corporate communications with the RDSB confirmed late last week, “we will be live streaming our meetings starting next January 29. Yes, the live streaming will be available to anyone (in the district) who wants to watch the meetings.”

Margaret Stringer, the Manitoulin trustee on the RDSB told The Recorder, “I’m looking forward to folks on Manitoulin, and throughout the board, having the opportunity to watch board meetings without making the trip to Sudbury. It’s a positive step for board transparency.”

The RDSB will be posting a link on its website that people can click on to watch the meetings, said Ms. Charette, “so people will be able to watch the board meetings from the comfort of their home or office,” she said, noting the board has been testing the system over the past few months to make sure it is properly functioning.