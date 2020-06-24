Rainbow Board and ETFO elementary teachers reach tentative agreement

Rainbow District School Board and the Federation representing over 600 permanent elementary teachers in Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin Island have reached a tentative agreement at the local level.

Details of the agreement will be released once ratified by members of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (Rainbow Local) and approved by Rainbow District School Board Trustees.

The new deal, if ratified and approved, will be in effect from September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2022, aligning with the provincial settlement at the central bargaining table.

“We are pleased to reach a tentative agreement with the ETFO Rainbow Local,” said Rainbow District School Board Chair Doreen Dewar. “Our elementary teachers responded to distance learning with creativity, care and compassion. We commend the bargaining teams from the Federation and the Board for their collective efforts. This is much welcome news in the last week of school.”