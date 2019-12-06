Rainbow Board and CUPE reach tentative local agreement

Rainbow District School Board and the union representing its cleaners, custodians and trades employees in Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin Island have reached a tentative agreement at the local level.

Details of the agreement will be released once it has been ratified by members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 895 and approved by the Board of Trustees.

The new deal, if ratified and approved, will be in effect from September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2022 aligning with the provincial settlement for this employee group at the central bargaining table.

“Our CUPE staff keep our schools clean and safe,” said Rainbow District School Board Chair Doreen Dewar. “They maintain quality facilities for teaching and learning.”

She added: “We commend the bargaining team from the Board and the Union for working diligently to bring these negotiations to a successful conclusion.”