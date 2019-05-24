Public’s assistance sought in whooping crane shooting

BARRIE ISLAND – Assistance is being sought to determine who was involved in the fatal shooting of an endangered whooping crane on Barrie Island.

The Recorder has learned from a local resident that this crime against wildlife has now become a Crime Stoppers case. Anyone with any information concerning the shooting of the whooping crane in Barrie Island on the evening of May 5 is being asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to submit a web tip.

In the May 17 edition of the Manitoulin West Recorder it was reported that the endangered whooping crane, which was perhaps the first bird of its kind to be seen in the district of Algoma-Manitoulin, had been seen by local residents in a location on Barrie Island in April and early May. However, on the evening of May 5 it was reported that the whooping crane had been shot with a rifle or a shotgun by a person or persons unknown.