Public Health Sudbury receives $200,000 in funding to promote tolerance

SUDBURY – Public Health Sudbury and Districts will receive $200,000 from the federal government to help promote diversity, inclusion and anti-racism initiatives in the community.

Diversity is Canada’s strength and a key element of our national identity, a release notes. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting communities working to eliminate the barriers that prevent full participation in society.

The Honourable Filomena Tassi, minister of Seniors and MP for Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas announced on September 7 more than $6.7 million in funding for projects throughout Ontario that promote diversity, inclusion and anti-racism initiatives. Minister Tassi made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

“Many Canadians still face barriers based on their cultural background. Our government is taking action to address the needs of these people by investing in the organizations across Ontario that promote diversity and inclusion,” said Minister Tassi.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts is one of 58 organizations across Ontario that will share more than $6.7 million in funding for projects. The program they will be establishing is the Woke Age: Youth-driven Racial Equity Action in Sudbury, having received $200,000 in funding. Details of the project were not released at the announcement last week.