Public Health Sudbury & Districts confirms fifth and sixth cases of COVID-19

Today, Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Sudbury & Districts Medical Officer of Health, is reporting the fifth and sixth cases of COVID-19 in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts. The fifth case is a male in his 20s while the sixth case is a male in his 30s. Both are close contacts of confirmed cases elsewhere in Ontario. Both individuals were assessed and tested at Health Sciences North’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre on March 21, 2020. Following testing, they were discharged to their respective homes to begin self-isolation, where they remain.

“Everyone must practise social distancing (physical distancing) to reduce the chances of the virus spreading from person to person, and to protect our health care system and vulnerable populations,” said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Medical Officer of Health. “We have to assume that this virus is circulating locally and everyone is asked to stay home unless essential to do otherwise and to keep two metres apart when you must go out,” said Dr. Sutcliffe.

Returning travellers are also reminded that they must self-isolate for 14 days from their return to Canada. These individuals must go home and stay home and ensure essential errands or shopping is done by others.

Case announcements

With expectations that the number of COVID-19 cases in the Sudbury & Manitoulin districts will continue to increase, Public Health Sudbury & Districts will no longer issue media releases to announce each new case but will keep up-to-date case information on its website. Public Health will continue to issue news releases to inform the community of important local developments.

Public Health will post daily updates on its website. Positive cases will be posted in real-time, and numbers related to the following will be updated on specific daily time cycles: negative test results, cases currently under investigation with test results pending, confirmed positive test results, and resolved cases.

All public health units across Ontario work together as a system with the Ministry of Health, Public Health Ontario, and other partners to investigate and respond to cases of COVID-19.

What to do if you suspect you have symptoms of COVID-19

Symptoms of COVID-19 can range from mild to severe and include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing (shortness of breath). Complications from the COVID-19 can include serious conditions, like pneumonia or kidney failure, and in some cases, death.

If you are having difficulty breathing or are experiencing other severe symptoms, call 911. If you are ill and must visit a health care professional, call ahead and tell them if you have a respiratory illness. If you suspect you have symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate (learn how). If you suspect you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has it, you have the following options:

Ministry of Health COVID-19 online self-assessment

Use the Ministry of Health self-assessment tool to help determine if you need to seek further care.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts COVID-19 call centre

If you develop symptoms of COVID-19, have been in contact with someone who has it, or would like general information about COVID-19 call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).

Availability: during regular business hours, and extended hours on evenings and weekends (subject to change based on call volumes)

Callers can leave messages and Public Health staff will call back within 24 hours, unless extenuating circumstances

At times, call volumes are high, and your patience is appreciated

Telehealth Ontario

Call Telehealth Ontario for medical advice at 1.866.797.0000 (TTY 1.866.797.0007). Be sure to mention your symptoms and your travel history, including the countries you visited.

Your health care provider

Call ahead and tell them that you have a respiratory illness. You may be asked to wear a mask while waiting for or receiving treatment to prevent the spread of illness.

COVID-19 assessment centres:

Important: These centres are for clients who require further assessment and possibly testing. Appointments are required. Walk-ins will not be seen. Not everyone will be tested. DO NOT present yourself at an emergency department or health care provider’s office. Follow these instructions:

Health Sciences North (HSN) assessment centre

Clients MUST call 705.671.7373 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., 7 days per week.

Assessment Centre online information

Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC)

Clients must call MHC (Mindemoya 705.377.5311, Little Current 705.368.2300). Calls are answered between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (seven days a week).

The MHC Centres are open Monday to Friday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Assessment Centre’s online information

Espanola and area communities (mobile assessment centre)

For clients in Nairn, McKerrow, Massey, Sagamok, Webwood, Espanola, and Birch Island.

Clients MUST first be screened by Telehealth Ontario, Public Health Sudbury & Districts, Family Physician’s Office, Sagamok Wellness Centre, or Birch Island Health Centre. If you meet the screening criteria, your health care provider will give you the number for the COVID-19 Assessment Centre phone line.

Assessment Centre online information

Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 for information about social distancing; mental health; how you can prepare for the spread of COVID-19; how to monitor your health; how to self-isolate; what to do if you think you are sick; resources; and, specific guidance for employers, health care providers, and travellers. For additional information, please call Public Health call centre.

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about the province’s response to COVID-19.