Public Assistance required: Break, Enter and Theft and Mischief incident

Crime Stoppers and the Manitoulin OPP are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in a Break, Enter and Theft and Mischief incident.

Sometime during the evening of July 30th, unknown suspects attended the Frood dam situated near Lawson’s Quarry on the east side of Highway 6 in Whitefish Falls.

Using a grinder, culprits removed two stop logs which control the water level from the Dam and tossed them over into the water. Suspects then broke into a storage shed and stole two overhead hoists.

The hoists are described as CM “S” Cyclone Hand Chain Hoists – Red in Color, rated for 2 ton with 30 feet of hoist chain.

The estimated value of the stolen property and mischief is approximately $5,000 dollars.