Province freezes hunting license fees, drops two-dollar service fee

ONTARIO—The province of Ontario has provided what should be some good news for hunters by putting a stop to hunting licence fee increases for all Ontario residents and removing the two-dollar service fee.

“We’re making it easier for Ontarians to enjoy the great outdoors by keeping hunting licences affordable,” said John Yakabuski, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF). “This year, there will be no price hike and no service fee. This will put approximately $1.6 million back into the pockets of the hard-working people of Ontario.”

In addition to freezing fees, the government has updated hunting regulations to make things better for hunters across the province. These changes include a new licence summary that can be stored on a mobile device or printed at home, paper tags that replace the old game seals and enhanced hunter reporting.

“The hunting industry contributes nearly half a billion dollars to the Ontario economy,” said Minister Yakabuski. “Our hunters are some of the best stewards of our lands and waters and we want to make it easier for them to enjoy our world-class natural resources.”

For more information on hunting in Ontario, visit Ontario.ca/page/hunting.

The province also recently froze fishing licence fees and added two new licence-free fishing events in 2019 on the weekends of Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. For more information, please visit: Ontario.ca/fishing.