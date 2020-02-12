Province again offers free fishing on Family Day

TORONTO — The Ontario Government invites families to fish for free on Family Day weekend. From February 15 to 17, Canadian residents of all ages can enjoy fishing in Ontario without having to purchase a licence or carry an Outdoors Card. This round of free fishing is just in time for the launch of a new Expositor column.

Ice fishing is the “great equalizer” when it comes to sportsfishing, notes OntarioFishingGuys.com founder Dave Patterson. Look for his new column ‘Reel Fishing’ in this week’s Expositor on Page 6.

“Our government is making it easier for families to spend quality time together while enjoying Ontario’s world-class lakes, rivers and streams,” said John Yakabuski, minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, in a release announcing the event. The province has doubled the number of free fishing events, expanding them to include the Mother’s Day and Father’s Day weekends.

Family Day weekend is the first of four licence-free fishing opportunities in 2020. With only a week to go before the Family Day weekend, you can start planning your fishing trip or find a local event at OntarioFamilyFishing.com.

If they take advantage of the free fishing licence opportunity, an Ontario family of four could save up to $100.

Anglers are reminded to stay safe when heading onto the ice to fish. For ice safety tips, please visit www.Ontario.ca/icefishing.