Providence Bay replica lighthouse project to proceed this fall/winter

MINDEMOYA – Council for the Municipality of Central Manitoulin is pleased that the Providence Bay replica lighthouse project will be going ahead in the near future.

“It is nice to see the project is going to get done; it’s been 20-30 years that this has been looked at,” stated Councillor Derek Stephens at a recent council meeting.

Councillor Al Tribinevicius said that it is also nice that the Discovery Centre Board (DCB) has kept the records and plans for the project in place for the past 20 years or so.

It was further pointed out by Mayor Richard Stephens the municipality had previously set aside $600, which is still in place, for the project.

At its meeting council passed a motion on a recommendation from the property committee that it accept the lighthouse replica proposal and location presented by Alex Baran on behalf of the DCB.

The Providence Bay replica lighthouse project is a community project involving the DCB, Providence Bay Historical Society and the Providence Bay/Spring Bay Lions Club.

“The Providence Bay lighthouse used to be located at the further eastern part of the bay,” Alex Baran told the Recorder last week. The lighthouse had been commissioned (first operated) in 1904 and unfortunately burned down in 1973. “There were a couple of rumours as to why it burned down, one being that it was from a lightning strike.”

Destroyed by fire in 1973, the foundations are still visible at the original site on the easternmost point of Providence Bay.

In 2007, a group of community members led by Jean Hastings (author of Lighthouses of Manitoulin) launched a project to raise funds and build a replica for placement by the Providence Bay beach. However, Jean’s sudden death stalled plans until now, when renewed interest has coalesced in the project, Mr. Baran had explained in a presentation he made to a committee of council earlier this year.

He explained, “a couple of years ago at a meeting, either of the Providence Bay Community Centre Board or the Discovery Centre Board, Lyle Dewar brought forward some of the original architect plans from 2003. He had photos of Ron and Jim Anstice of Tehkummah who had completed a similar replica of a lighthouse. I said this would be a great project; however, it never got off the ground, unfortunately.”

The late Jean Hastings had spearheaded a plan in the early 2000s to have a scale model replica built and have it located somewhere in Providence Bay. “I looked at the original drawings for it in 1903,” said Mr. Baran. “The original lighthouse was nearly 45 foot in height,” noting the proposed replica uses the original drawings to produce a scale of 35 percent at a height of 15 feet on a base of six-and-a-half feet wide.

“As an attraction piece it will basically be the size of a large dollhouse,” said Mr. Baran. He pointed out he had run this past the municipal chief building officer and no technical concerns were raised; and there will be no municipal maintenance to be carried out on the light due to the materials being used and it having no functional or moving parts within.

“And there will be a fence barrier around the lighthouse to curtail anyone touching or climbing the replica,” said Mr. Baran. The light will be solar powered LED, and the lighthouse will face the town side.

Work will be carried out on the lighthouse this winter, and installation is planned for the spring of 2021 and be located beside the Discovery Centre.

“It will be wonderful when this is all completed,” said Mr. Baran. He pointed out all the labour for the restoration is being donated, while the materials will cost a total of approximately $1,400. “We will be happy to take any donations,” said Mr. Baran, noting there is the small reserve of $600 put aside by council for the project.

Mr. Baran noted that Marcus Mohr, Central Manitoulin community development/outreach co-ordinator took a photo of the original lighthouse and decreased it to scale to look as if the replica is already in place beside the Discovery Centre in Providence Bay.