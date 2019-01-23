Providence Bay News & Notes

Belated birthday wishes go out to Ashley Noble who celebrated on January 21 and to Bonnie McFarlane who celebrated on January 22. Hope you both had an awesome special day, ladies, and best wishes for the year ahead.

The Manitoulin Snowdusters have groomed the local trails including the ones to Providence Bay. However, the trails need to be groomed a few times before they officially open. They need to ensure that there is a good base to be able to handle the sled traffic. Please refer to the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs’ website if you’re not sure what trails are open. https://trails.evouala.com/ofsc/#

Happy Birthday wishes are going out to Alicia McAllister and Bob Kay who both celebrate on January 28. Best wishes for you both.

The monthly euchre tournament will be held Tuesday, January 29 at 8 pm in the basement of the Community Hall in the Twilight Seniors Club. Everyone is welcome so come on out and have a fun evening socializing and playing cards. Don’t forget to bring a partner to play in the tournament.

Welcome to the community goes out to former resident Kerry Cranston who has moved into her new home on Cranston Road. Also, happy birthday wishes to her on January 30.

The Manitoulin Snow Drags are back on Saturday, February 2. This will be their second year hosting them and they’ve moved to Spring Bay on Hartley Side Road, right behind the windmills. There will be a $5 admission but children under 10 years old are free. Racers are encouraged to come out. It costs $20 for the first race and $15 for additional races. The races will be held on four lanes of packed snow 660 feet long. The classes are as follows: Kids (120 cc or equivalent), Vintage, 340 cc, 440 cc, 500 cc, 600 cc, 700 cc, 800 cc, Open. Stock are studded and non-studded and modified (improved). They have a Facebook page if you are looking for more information or to contact them.

If you have something that you would like to contribute to the Providence Bay News and Notes, please let us know. We know the amazing people and things that happen in our community but let’s help everyone to know. If there is an upcoming birthday, anniversary, fundraiser or celebration, please let us know. If there is someone that you would love to give a shout-out to because of the things they do in or around our community let us know. You can email Cheryl at prov_chick@hotmail.com or call her at 705-862-1613. Submissions must be received by each Sunday at 3 pm for addition to the following Wednesday publication of the paper. We look forward to hearing from you.