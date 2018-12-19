Providence Bay News & Notes

Happy belated birthday wishes are being sent out to Stuart Pearson who celebrated on December 11. Les Glanville also celebrated the same day while wife Elsie celebrated on the 12th at her home in the Wikwemikong Nursing Home.

The Village Square has been decorated for Christmas and looks fantastic with all the sparkling lights lighting up the dark nights. It’s been particularly uplifting since the nights have been steadily getting longer and longer and will continue until we experience the winter equinox on December 21. Then we will slowly get more and more daylight throughout the day.

Trevor and Ingrid Blay returned from Germany where they visited with family and friends. They also spend time touring around incredibly old and beautiful villages and towns. One, for example, was the town of Aachen where they visited the Aachen Cathedral which is claimed as one of the oldest cathedrals in Europe and was constructed by order of the emperor Charlemagne, who was buried there after his death in 814. For 595 years, from 936 to 1531, the Palatine Chapel, heart of the cathedral, was the church of coronation for 31 German kings and 12 queens. They also enjoyed the festiveness of several Christmas markets and of course enjoyed a few of their traditional Glühwein drinks. Glühwein, literally “glow wine” or German mulled wine, is a traditional warm beverage combined with different spices, red wine, citrus fruits and sugar. Although, adding a good shot of Amaretto helps ward off the chill of the evening nights.

This is the time of year that ice starts to build up along shorelines and the water begins to freeze. It can sometimes be misleading and can become a dangerous situation. Some rough guidelines for ice safety are 2” or less – stay off! Ice that is 4” thick is thought to be safe for ice fishing. A snowmobile requires a minimum of 5-6”. 8-12” are needed for a car or small truck and a medium size truck requires 12-15”. If you are in doubt, it’s always better to be safe than sorry. We’d miss having you read our column.

The Community of Christ Church is having a Carols and Cookies night at the church on Saturday, December 22, beginning at 7 pm. All are welcome to attend this fun filled evening. They’ve also extended an invite for their Christmas Eve Service which also begins at 7 pm on Monday, December 24.

The holiday schedule for the Providence Bay Arena is as follows: Closing at noon on December 24 and will reopen on December 27. Public skating will be held 1-3 pm that day and sponge puck will be held 3-4 pm. December 28 there will be public skating from 1-3 pm and sponge puck will be from 7-9 pm. December 29 from 10:30-11:30 am will be reserved for Moms and Tots and public skating will be held from 7-9 pm. On December 30, public skating will be held from 1-3 pm. The arena will close for New Year’s Eve at noon that day and will be closed New Year’s Day. Public skating will resume on January 2, 3 and 4 from 1-3 pm and sponge puck will be held immediately after from 3-4 pm. Moms and Tots will be held on Saturday, January 5 from 10:30-11:30 am and public skating will be held that evening from 7-9 pm. Public skating on Sunday, January 6 will be from 1-3 pm. To book private ice times call 705-377-4090. A minimum of four days (96 hours) notice to book the ice is now required and you will not be able to call on the days that they are closed, so bear that in mind if you plan on booking some skating fun with family or friends over the holidays.

The monthly euchre tournament is cancelled this month since it falls on Christmas Day. Regular weekly euchre will resume Tuesday, January 8.

The Providence Bay/Spring Bay Lions Club invites you to join them for a masquerade party at the Providence Bay Centennial Hall on Monday, December 31, 2018. The doors will open at 8 pm. Tickets are $20 per person. This is a licenced event with DJ John Roy playing music to keep everyone up dancing. A light lunch will be provided. They will provide a complimentary glass of sparkling wine to toast the New Year 2019. Tickets are available at Buie’s General Store in Spring Bay, Home Hardware in Mindemoya and locally at Brenda’s Hair Salon and Huron Sands Motel in Providence Bay.

We’d like to take this opportunity to wish a very Merry Christmas to all of our friends, family, community members and faithful readers. We wish nothing but the best for you in the upcoming year. We’d also like to remind you that the Christmas holidays can be a lonely time for some members of our community that are alone or homebound. If you are able to reach out to your neighbour for a visit, please do so.

We will be taking a break from reporting the news over the Christmas holidays and your next opportunity for submissions to the paper will not be due January 6 for the January 9 edition of the paper. If you have something that you would like to contribute to the Providence Bay News and Notes, please let us know. We know the amazing people and things that happen in our community but let’s help everyone to know. If there is an upcoming birthday, anniversary, fundraiser or celebration, please let us know. If there is someone that you would love to give a shout-out to because of the things they do for, in or around our community let us know. You can email Cheryl at prov_chick@hotmail.com or call her at 705-862-1613. Submissions must be received by each Sunday at 3 pm for addition to the following Wednesday publication of the paper. We look forward to hearing from you!