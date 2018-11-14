Providence Bay News & Notes

Anna and Don Orford were part of a busload of Island supporters who attended the 2018 Northern Ontario Country Music Awards weekend in Sault Ste. Marie on November 2 and 3. Congratulations go out to Jeff Pyette who was inducted into the hall of fame this year.

Coho salmon and rainbow trout are still being seen from the fish viewing platform and the bridge over the Mindemoya River.

We had our first heavy downfall of snow that’s actually stayed so far. It seems too early yet. We’ll have to wait and see if it melts or stays but there’s no denying that winter is on its way.

- Advertisement -

The Remembrance Day service was held at the Manitoulin Island District Cenotaph at Monument Corner. It was a beautiful ceremony recognizing our veterans and honouring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Rick Patterson who celebrates on November 14 and Bob Cranston on the 15th. Alex Daroczi celebrates his special day on November 17. So if you see them about, be sure to wish them a happy birthday.

We’ll soon have many more people around on the Island as hunters converge for the annual rifle hunt for white-tailed deer starting on Monday, November 19.

Providence Bay will be hosting its annual fowl supper at the Centennial Hall on Tuesday November 20, so come on out to enjoy a full turkey dinner.

If you have something that you would like to contribute to the Providence Bay News and Notes, please let us know. We know the amazing people and things that happen in our community but let’s allow everyone to know. If there is an upcoming birthday, anniversary, fundraiser or celebration, please let us know. If there is someone that you would love to give a shout-out to because of the things they do for, in or around our community, let us know. You can email Cheryl at prov_chick@hotmail.com or call her at 705-862-1613. Submissions must be received by each Sunday at 3 pm for submission in the following Wednesday publication of the paper. We look forward to hearing from you.