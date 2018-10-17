Providence Bay News & Notes

The leaves didn’t seem to be quite as spectacular this year and only lasted a day or two before they all turned the same yellowish brown colour. They’re starting to fall off the trees now making lots of fun for little ones that like hiding and playing in piles of leaves. Many people are busy putting all their summer things away in anticipation of an early winter. Especially since areas north of us have already had a slushy snowfall although, thankfully, it went away. All the floating docks have been pulled out of the marina for winter storage on the shore. Hunters are out bow hunting and many are out preparing for next month’s rifle season for white tailed deer. All these signs that fall’s here and the animals all starting to prepare for winter, so are we humans. It’s time to find winter time activities that we can all enjoy.

The Providence Bay Library wants to remind people that they are open all year round. Their hours of operation are: Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 pm, Wednesdays from 1 to 3:30 pm, and Fridays from 1 to 4:30 pm. They are located at 11 Mutchmor Street (the basement of the hall) and can be contacted at 705-377-4503 or by email bookworm@amtelecom.net.

Happy Belated birthday wishes go out to Kevin Patterson and also to Marie Neill who both celebrated on October 16.

A reminder that if you are interested in curling this winter, registration is being held on Saturday, October 20 beginning at 3 pm at the Providence Bay Curling Club. New curlers are welcome and no experience is required. All you need is some clean indoor running shoes and the desire to have some fun and get some exercise. After registration, they will be hosting their Annual General Meeting and having a potluck dinner that ends at 7 pm. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page or call 705-377-4647.

The Ride Manitoulin Motorcycle Rally is an annual event that raises money for local charities. It’s been held the 2nd weekend in July historically. It’s a great event that brings in tourists, vendors and musical events into our community. They are ready to start planning for next year’s event and are having a meeting on Monday, October 22 at 7:30 at the Providence Bay Hall. If you have any ideas or interest in helping to make this year’s event a success, we’d love to see you out. All are welcome.

The Providence Bay/Spring Bay Lions Club reminds you of the upcoming Halloween Dance on Saturday, October 27. Make sure to find a costume and plan to come on out for a great time. For more information or for advance tickets, call Matt Young at 705-377-7149.

If you have something that you would like to contribute to the Providence bay News and Notes, please let us know. We know the amazing people and things that happen in our community but let’s allow everyone to know. If there is an upcoming birthday, anniversary, fundraiser or celebration, please let us know. If there is someone that you would love to give a shout-out to because of the things they do for, in or around our community let us know. You can email Cheryl at prov_chick@hotmail.com or call her at 705-862-1613. Submissions must be received by each Sunday at 3 pm for submission in the following Wednesday publication of the paper. We look forward to hearing from you.