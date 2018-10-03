Providence Bay News & Notes

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the Elwood Sagle family. Elwood will be off work for medical reasons. Due to being self employed, there is no employment sick leave or benefits of any kind. He will be off work until after Christmas which will be a financial strain for the family who will require medications for Elwood, gas for vehicles to attend appointments, food for the table, other household expenses as well as Christmas expenses for the kids. They say charity starts at home, so we are looking for help for this family who have helped others in need whenever they can. Please donate what you can and spread the word. You can donate at www.gofundme.com and search for Please Help Elwood Sagle Family.

Happy Belated Anniversary wishes go out to Keith and Brenda McAllister who celebrated 35 years of marriage on September 24.

A big thank you goes out to all the local volunteers who were out last Tuesday decorating the streets and corners of our beautiful village for the Harvest Glory Days contest. We would also like to thank everyone who donated decorations, pumpkins and flowers and/or money to purchase them. Win or lose, it looks beautiful and always brings us together as a community. Don’t forget to decorate your homes and be sure to register with The Manitoulin Expositor. Thanksgiving is sneaking up on us this weekend and begins the judging process.

The scores for the monthly euchre tournament held the last Tuesday of each month are as follows: first place was taken by the Jim/Fred team with 86 points. Second place was won by the Gord/Marion team with 79 points. In third place with 75 points was the Graham/Sheila team. Fourth place was taken by the Dave/Lauren team. The most lone hands was won by Gord and Marion. The team in last place this time was Sharleen/Lenora. Better luck next month ladies. Don’t forget that in addition to the monthly tournament, there are weekly euchre games every Tuesday at 8 pm. You don’t need a partner on these nights, just come on out to the Twilight Seniors Club and have a great time.

Happy Belated Birthday wishes are being sent out to George Michael Lentir who celebrated on September 26 and to Reg Gilchrist who celebrates this weekend.

The Providence Bay/Spring Bay Lions Club and friends were busy last Saturday installing a new flagpole in the village square. They will be raising the flag soon. Fantastic job!

Marley Neill flew out to Calgary, Alberta. She’ll be spending some time with her Mom Anna.

Sherry (Anderson) McFarlane is spending more time in Health Sciences North. More surgical interventions are in store for her. We’re all thinking of you Sherry and wishing you a speedy recovery.

It’s that time of year again that we say “see you next year” to our friends and neighbours that stay at the Providence Bay Tent and Trailer Park. Irene, Brian, JR and other family members will now take a well deserved break.

Since hunting season is upon us, we’d like to suggest that anyone walking in or near the bush remember to wear something with blaze orange on it, including our beloved pets. We do have responsible hunters around here but it never hurts to ensure that you are visible. It also helps motorists to see you better since our evenings are lengthening as we slipped into fall.

If you have something that you would like to contribute to the Providence Bay News and Notes, please let us know. We know the amazing people and things that happen in our community but let’s allow everyone to know. If there is an upcoming birthday, anniversary, fundraiser or celebration, please let us know. If there is someone that you would love to give a shout-out to because of the things they do for, in or around our community let us know. You can email Cheryl at prov_chick@hotmail.com or call her at 705-862-1613. Submissions must be received by each Sunday at 3 pm for submission in the following Wednesday publication of the paper. We look forward to hearing from you.