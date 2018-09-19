Providence Bay News & Notes

We were blessed with beautiful weekend weather. Many people took advantage of this time to enjoy possibly one last swim of the summer. There were also many fisher people out hoping to land a big salmon as they come in to spawn in the Mindemoya River. Hunting season for waterfowl has opened on the 15th so you may see hunters out in fields looking for geese as they migrate south.

Cheryl Sheppard and Alex Daroczi attended the play ‘Come From Away’ that has been playing at the Royal Alexandra theatre in Toronto. It is set in the week following the September 11 attacks and tells the true story of what transpired when 38 planes were ordered to land unexpectedly in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland. At one point, one of the Americans commented on the fact that all of the residents of Gander participated in the USA moment of silence following the attacks. I think that many of us remember this moment in history and that not only Gander but many Canadian residents stood in a moment of silence and solidarity with our American neighbours.

If you are looking for activities for your children to participate in this fall and winter, don’t forget about curling. Junior curling will be occurring in Providence Bay every Saturday morning from November until March for kids in Junior Kindergarten and up. The cost is only $20 per child. The only equipment required is a helmet (for new curlers) and clean running shoes. They can have fun learning a new sport that they can play for life. The Providence Bay Youth and Junior Curling Club can be contacted on Facebook or by calling 705-377-4647.

- Advertisement -

Birthday wishes go out to Anna Orford and Morgan Moggy (nee McDermid) who celebrate on Saturday, September 22 and to Crystal Lentir on Tuesday, September 25.

The monthly euchre tournament is being held at the Twilight Seniors Club on Tuesday, September 25. The play starts at 8 pm and costs $5 per person. All are welcome but you need a partner to join. Enjoy a light lunch after the entertaining card tournament.

Come on out on Tuesday, September 25 and help decorate the community hydro poles. All the materials will be supplied, but if you’ve got a pumpkin or two and/or some artificial flowers, please bring them along. Let’s all pull together and win for the small community again this year.

If you’re decorating your home for the Harvest Glory Days, be sure to register by either contacting the Expositor office at 705-368-2744 or by email: expositor@manitoulin.ca or you can fill out the form in the newspaper and mail it in. Our theme this year is “Pajamas in the Pumpkin Patch.” If you require some PJs for decorating you can contact Ingrid at 705-377-7800.

Judging will take place the week following Thanksgiving and the deadline for entries is September 29.

Did you remember to mark down the Halloween dance? If not, do it now. Providence Bay/Spring Bay Lions Club will be hosting the dance on Saturday, October 27. DJ John Roy, light lunch, best dressed prizes, starts at 8 pm to 1 am. Contact Matt Young for more information at 705-377-7149.

If you have something that you would like to contribute to the Providence bay News and Notes, please let us know. We know the amazing people and things that happen in our community but let’s allow everyone to know. If there is an upcoming birthday, anniversary, fundraiser or celebration, please let us know. If there is someone that you would love to give a shout-out to because of the things they do for, in or around our community let us know. You can email Cheryl at prov_chick@hotmail.com or call her at 705-862-1613. Submissions must be received by each Sunday at 3 pm for submission in the following Wednesday publication of the paper. We look forward to hearing from you