Providence Bay News & Notes

Nancy (nee Glanville) and Steven Wyman are the new residents on Munro Street. They caused quite a buzz in the village when they moved their new modular cottage in. They have now settled in nicely and were excited to have their oldest son Kyle from Mississauga for a visit on the long weekend to see the new cottage and attend the Wyman Family Reunion. Nancy originally hails from Providence Bay and Steven from Mindemoya. Welcome home.

Adam Leblanc and his family are also new residents of Providence Bay. Welcome to the community.

Fantastic news for the community is that Manitoulin Huron Sands Motel has been reopened under new management. They will be undergoing major improvements and renovations in the fall of 2018. Currently, they are pleased to provide excellent facilities and amenities such as free high speed Internet, coffee corner, fridge and a separate bathroom in each room. They also have breakfast and lunch available at their coffee shop.

Caroline Cranston and her partner are here visiting her parents Anna and Don Orford and granddaughter Waaseeyaa the daughter of her son Michael.

Cheryl Sheppard, Dad Merwyn, niece Kate and nephew Quinn continue their westward bound holiday. They enjoyed visiting Grouse Mountain taking the gondola to the top then the chair lift to the peak. They also took a horse drawn carriage ride in Stanley Park while in Vancouver. They took the ferry to Vancouver Island. Merwyn was amazed by the size of the trees in Cathedral Grove, some of which are 800-years-old. They continued on to Tofino crossing some amazing mountain roads. They took a covered boat ride to Maquinna Park to visit Hot Springs Cove. They enjoyed seeing sea otters, bears, a variety of whales, seals and eagles. Cheryl and the kids also took a private surfing lesson. It’s hard but was a lot of fun. They got up a couple of times each. Quinn visited with the Phibbs family in Campbell River. The father was the former pastor of the Pentecostal church in Espanola that Quinn attends. They returned to the mainland crossing the Rockies again and stopped to see the Columbian Icefields. Their journey continues.

Scott Ratcliffe and Nancy Quinn were back for their annual visit with Ingrid and Trevor Blay. They couldn’t have picked better weather or place to be for their holidays. Who needs the beaches of Cuba when you’ve got Providence Bay beach!

Huron Island Time will be hosting the Three Little Birds, an Ottawa trio, this Friday, August 17 as part of their Sunset Music Series. Wonderful Harmonies and wonderful lyrics highlight their performances on the stage at the Harbour Centre. Come on out to enjoy the music, the sunset and some delicious ice cream.

The releasing of butterflies continues at the Discovery Centre were the students have raised them from eggs to caterpillars through their chrysalis stage and onto beautiful Butterflies. So when in Providence Bay, be sure to stop in at the Discovery Centre and learn about these interesting creatures and you may just be there to witness the release of some more. Kathy (nee Simpson) and husband Mike Warner also took some home to Windsor while in their caterpillar and chrysalis stages and just released a few of them this past weekend. Manitoulin born and Windsor re-born and released… How cool is that, they even got to ride the Chi-Cheemaun.

The Providence Bay Fair is back. This weekend come on out and enjoy the festivities. When driving around you’ll spot all the wonderful Hay Bales decorated promoting the Fair. What great imagination and effort has been put into them.

