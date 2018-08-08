Providence Bay News & Notes

The Manitoulin Expositor Salmon Classic 2018 is well under way with quite a few fish caught in Providence Bay waters weighing in on the leaderboard. Get out there fishermen and “Fish On.”

There have been a lot of concerns about forest fires with the smell of smoke in the air locally all the way from Parry Sound Fire 33.

Many people are also expressing frustration about not being able to enjoy one of Canada’s favourite summer pastime, “campfires.” Our local fire chief has been entrusted with the responsibility of setting or lifting fire-bans. It’s a responsibility that he doesn’t take lightly since he has to ensure the safety of people, livestock, resources and balancing with our local industry of tourism. He may not always make decisions that we are happy with but we should all strive to respect a fire ban when it is in place.

Bryan Morgan of Peterborough is home visiting his Mom Sandy.

What a wonderful Venue, West Deck, Harbour Centre in Providence Bay, to be introduced to the introductory moves of Taoist Tai Chi. The view and the ambience is breathtaking, which induces relaxation, enabling spontaneous assimilation of flow in the basic Tai Chi movements. Save the dates of August 9, 16, 23, 30 from 7-8 pm. Turn up and join in at any stage. The classes are free; donations are gratefully received! For more information from Jean Pearce, 705-377-5845.

On Thursday, August 9 the Discovery Centre will be having an Aboriginal Culture Day. Activities are for all ages and are free. For more information please call 705-377-5025.

Birthday wishes go out to John C. Young who celebrates on Tuesday, August 14, so if you see John around, be sure to wish him a happy birthday.

Raymond Smith, Claudine St. Pierre and sister Annette with son James Czerkawski and his good friend Eric Stanziano along with Janet St. Pierre are visiting their summer homes from London.

Cheryl Sheppard embarked on a three-week journey with her Dad Merwyn of Rockville and niece Kate (15) and nephew Quinn (13) of Espanola. They are heading west and had stops in Agawa Bay on Lake Superior to see pictographs, Wawa, Thunder Bay and Kakabeka Falls in Ontario. They also stopped in Winnipeg, Manitoba and North Battleford, Saskatchewan then Hinton, Alberta before enjoying the beauty of crossing the Canadian Rockies. They travelled the Columbia Icefields Parkway. They stopped in Jasper, Lake Louise and Radium Hot Springs. They saw elk and big horn sheep. They used the Kicking Horse Pass and Rogers Pass through the mountains before stopping in the Okanagan Valley. Their adventures continue on in British Columbia and Cheryl is so appreciative of friends and a caring community for keeping an eye on things back home for her.

Don’t all you anglers forget about the 29th Annual Small Mouth Bass Live Release Derby this weekend Saturday, August 11 starting a 6 am until 8 pm. The awards ceremony, fish fry, prize money and trophies will be held on Sunday, August 12 commencing at 2 pm (LLBO) at the Providence Bay Centennial Hall. For more information please call 705-377-5639.

On Friday, August 3 Jenna Maisonneuve returned once again to the stage at the Harbour Centre to take part in the Sunset Music Series and was welcomed by an appreciative crowd. She performed on a beautiful warm evening and she helped everyone enjoy the amazing Providence Bay sunset and drifting away to her lovely voice. Huron Island Time Ice Cream Parlour welcomes you to their next evening of entertainment at sunset on Friday, August 10 with a performance by NS3.

The Providence Bay Fair will soon be upon us. Skip the lines by purchasing your weekend passes in advance at Mindemoya Home Hardware or the Providence Bay Post Office. Also, make sure to participate in the hay bale structure or front yard display competition sponsored by Second Time Around. The judging will be done August 12 so get started and good luck to all.

If you have something that you would like to contribute to the Providence bay News and Notes, please let us know. We know the amazing people and things that happen in our community but let’s allow everyone to know. If there is an upcoming birthday, anniversary, fundraiser or celebration, please let us know. If there is someone that you would love to give a shout-out to because of the things they do for, in or around our community let us know. You can email Cheryl at prov_chick@hotmail.com or call her at 705-862-1613. Submissions must be received by each Sunday at 3 pm for submission in the following Wednesday publication of the paper. We look forward to hearing from you!