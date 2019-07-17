The community was shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Laura Kernohan (nee Oakes). She will be sadly missed by her husband Miguel, and her many friends and family in the village, including the walking club.

Happy belated birthday wishes are being sent out to Don Orford who celebrated on July 8 and to Dylan Stone who celebrated on July 10.

Ray Smith and Claudine St Pierre are up visiting family and friends. Claudine’s mom Janet St Pierre and sister Annette along with her family are also here at their summer home.

The Canadian Vintage Motorcycle Group (CVMG) Nickel Belt chapter held their Isle of Man(itoulin) Gathering at the Providence Bay Tent and Trailer Park on July 12-14. Many vintage motorcycles were seen touring our beautiful Island and enjoying visiting with like-minded individuals at the activities held.

The Ride Manitoulin Motorcycle rally will be held this coming Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20. Many motorcycle enthusiasts will be coming to tour our beautiful island, enjoy camping on site, and participating in a poker run and guided tours. They have a live band both nights. There will be food vendors on site, a beer garden, biker games and much more. Come on out and see what it’s all about and support this annual event that raises money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Come on down to Huron Island Time for their Sunset Concert Series every Friday evening beginning at 7 pm. This Friday, July 19th, enjoy the music styling of Ian Reid, a folk singer/songwriter with a unique ability to engage with his audience through stories, with voice, guitar and ukulele.

We are looking for someone to take over writing the Providence Bay News and Notes on a weekly basis. Are you interested in writing on a volunteer basis? Your community needs your help. You can contact Cheryl or Ingrid to let them know or contact the editor Alicia McCutcheon by email at editor@manitoulin.ca

If you have something that you would like to contribute to the Providence Bay News and Notes, please let us know. We know the amazing people and things that happen in our community but let’s help everyone to know. If there is an upcoming birthday, anniversary, fundraiser or celebration, please let us know.

Early last week Herschel Migwans, formerly of Providence Bay, successfully underwent a quadruple bypass. He should be released from the hospital to comfortably recover at home this week. We’re all wishing him a speedy recovery and hope to see him and Sharlene Sullivan again this summer or fall. Take care and all the best from everyone.

If there is someone that you would love to give a shout-out to because of the things they do for, in or around our community let us know. You can email Cheryl at prov_chick@hotmail.com or call her at 705-862-1613. Submissions must be received by each Sunday at 3:00 pm for addition to the following Wednesday’s publication of the paper. We look forward to hearing from you.