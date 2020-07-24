Private donation to the Town of Gore Bay allows it to carry out phase one of marina expansion

GORE BAY—Thanks to an anonymous private donor, the town of Gore Bay will be able to go ahead and complete phase one of its marina expansion project this year.

“This is definitely great news,” Gore Bay Mayor Dan Osborne told the Recorder after a Gore Bay council meeting last week. “We received a donation from a private donor, so we’re moving ahead.”

Mayor Osborne explained phase one of the marina expansion project includes removing the existing shore connections at piers one and two at the marina; installing a sheet pile wall at the main dock access platform and associated wood decking; installing new shore connections and removing the old Okeechobee docks at pier three and four, replacing them with new floating docks and all associated water and electrical; and removing the old docks at Fish Point and replacing them with new floating docks and associated water and electrical (piers nine and 10). In total, there will be approximately 36 new slips, the majority at piers nine and 10.

“We were quite surprised and pleased to have received the private donation to carry out phase one of the project,” said Mayor Osborne, pointing out there are at least two more phases planned in the future as part of the marina expansion.

“Phase one will be done this year,” said Mayor Osborne, noting the work is expected to be complete at the end of October.

At a meeting last week, Gore Bay Council considered a motion and gave approval from among three tenders to award the contract to Build North Construction at $1,959,191.29 to complete the work. As well, EXP will be the engineer and manage the project.