PRESS RELEASE: Obscured Plate to Evade Checkpoint

M’Chigeeng First Nation– On Saturday May 23rd, 2020 just before 8:00 am, Officers of the UCCM Anishnaabe Police responded to a call for service at one of the COVID-19 Checkpoints on the M’Chigeeng First Nation. The information was that a White Ford Mustang, did not stop at the Hwy 540 Checkpoint, the vehicle was being driven with an obscured licence plate.

The licence plate was not readable by Checkpoint Staff, as it was covered with some form of tape. As officers responded to investigate to the call and learned that the vehicle was now observed heading towards Mindemoya on Hwy 551, this time the licence plate was not covered, and the personalized licence plate was identified.

Later that same day at approximately 5:00 PM, the same vehicle entered the Checkpoints and headed east towards Little Current. Subsequent police investigation revealed the registered owner resided in Little Current. Officers of the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service attended the residence and identified the driver of the vehicle.

This incident lead to the motorist being issued a ticket under section 13(2) – obscured licence plate – of the Ontario Highway Traffic Act. UCCM Anishnaabe Police would like to remind all motorists that vehicle licence plates have to be clean, free from obstruction, and plainly visible at all times.

Licence plates cannot be obstructed by any parts or attachments of the vehicle and plates need to be clearly visible from the front and rear of the vehicle.