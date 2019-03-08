Porter Clark Purvis tournament continues tradition of great hockey!

GORE BAY—The 37th annual Porter Clark Purvis hockey tournament stood up to its tradition of providing great hockey for both teams participating in the event, and fans that packed the Gore Bay arena this past weekend.

The championship final games took place this past Sunday, capped by the Sportsman’s A final, which saw Average Joes shutting out the Lumber Kings, 5-0. The Average Joes team were presented with the Godfrey Porter Memorial Trophy for their efforts.

Members of the winning team included Andrew Trowbridge, Brett Stolar, Isaac Leon, Luke Sinclair, Devin Valiquette, Mike Stolar, Jody Falla, Justin Sweeney, Cory Stolar, Matt Orford, Ryne Denis, Scott Marshall, Ron Stolar and Sean Persechini.

The Rick Rayner Memorial Most Valuable Player trophy was presented by Stacy Rayner to Scott Marshall of Average Joes.

Rob Dearing, one of the main organizers of the tournament, thanked both teams, as well as all teams in the tournament for supporting the annual event. He pointed out all the funds raised during the weekend goes toward local minor hockey.

“This tournament has been going on for 37 years, and one of the people that has helped out a lot, in putting this tournament on in the past is not here today, unfortunately,” said Mr. Dearing. He encouraged everyone to take part in a salute in memory of Randy Thibault.

The AYR team won the 40 plus A division final at the Porter Clark Purvis hockey tournament.

In the 40 plus A division final, AYR defeated M’Chigeeng in a close 6-4 game, winning the Platt Purvis Memorial Trophy.

Members of the Ayr team included Jeff Pasel, Jan Fitz-Henry, Chris Dietrich, Kelly Garrett, Chris McLaren, Tim Vollmer, Bobby Madison, Kenny Kinnard, Kevin German, Robin Lindsay, Brad Gray, Colin MacIntosh, and Josh Vaisinen.

The 40 plus division B final saw two teams, the Wiky T-Birds and the Orford team going into not just one, but two overtime periods before the T-Birds won 5-4.

The two teams were tied 4-4 after regulation time, and then went into a five minute overtime period which solved nothing. For the second period the teams went to a two minute period, three on three, with Pat Peltier of the T-Birds notching the winning marker.

Members of the victorious Wiky T-Birds team included Pat Peltier, Ace Roque, Greg Mishibinijima, Bruce Recollet, Robert Sutherland, Dave Webkamigad and John Manitowabi.

The Jager Bombs were the Sportsmen ‘B’ division champions.

In the Sportsmen B division, the Jager Bombs handled the Manitoulin Wild 6-2. Members of the Jager Bombs included Carter Noble, Thomas Hayden, Jonathan Davis, Mitch Reid, Matt Quinlan, Jacob Moreau, Brett Cooke, Ben Patrick, Tyler King, Matt Craig, Jarvis Debassige, Jordan Cristo and Braedan Case. For their efforts the Jager Bombs were presented with the Hiram Clark memorial trophy.

There was a total of eight teams in the sportsmen division and six teams in the 40 plus division.