Police investigate apparent hit and run in Buzwah

WIIKWEMKOONG –Wikwemikong Way was closed last night in Buzwah, between Church St and Lakeshore Rd after an alleged hit and run driver left a man dead.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tweeted the road’s closure last night but did not cite a reason. Reports on social media indicated the victim may have been Thomas Neshkiwe, an elder in the community.

Mr. Neshkiwe was known for his love of music and served as the church’s organist for many years. Several social media tributes celebrated his warm personality and outgoing nature. A video of him playing piano, recorded earlier this week, also received thousands of views.

- Advertisement -

The Expositor has not been able to confirm whether Mr. Neshkiwe’s passing was directly involved with the collision. Wikwemikong Tribal Police Chief Terry McCaffrey was unable to respond to requests for comment by press time.