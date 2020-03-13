Plenty to do during annual Sheshegwaning First Nation winter carnival

SHESHEGWANING – There was no lack of activities to take part in as the Sheshegwaning First Nation held its annual winter carnival this past weekend. Everyone had a good time, as evident by the smiles and laughter that could be heard by all those taking part in the events.

The weekend activities got started last Friday evening with a parade, the first time this type of event has been held as part of the winter carnival fun, explained Elizabeth Laford, one of the organizers of the very successful weekend.

A hearty pancake breakfast was held Saturday morning to get everyone started on the right track for the day’s activities, most of which were held outside under beautiful sunny skies. On Saturday, a radar slap shot event was hosted by the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service, while a tea boiling competition was held, children’s craft activities took place in the complex with Lauren Dewar and seniors bingo, a broom ball game organized by Mark Peltier, an ice trail ice skate at the rink, cribbage, euchre and card games held at the health centre, along with tug of war, barefoot races, and an ice fishing tournament put on by Nicole Laford made for a fun-filled agenda.

Later in the afternoon, judging took place on local entries into the chili and scone contest, followed by an Indian taco supper, with strawberry shortcake and jello for dessert. Saturday evening there was a sliding party at the lake beach and family feud games at the complex.

Sunday there was a brunch to get everyone started again, followed by a snowshoe hike with Nelson Wood, live music with four different musicians, followed by volunteer awards and prize giveaways, to conclude the very busy weekend.

Plenty of incentive to run as fast as you can when you have no shoes or boots between you and the snow.