Planning Board budget passes budget with slight increase to municipalities

GORE BAY - The Manitoulin Planning Board (MPB) has passed its 2020 budget which will see a very small increase related to staff salary/wages, new computers and upgrades to this equipment used by office staff.

At a meeting last week, Jake Diebolt, GIS technician/co-ordinator for MPB told the meeting, “the comparison of the revenue and expenditures (for 2019) and the 2020 draft budget is somethi...