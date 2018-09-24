Planned power outage slated for October 28

Hydro outage

MANITOULIN—A Hydro One power outage has been scheduled for Sunday, October 28 for all of Manitoulin Island.

According to a press release from Hydro One, the following communities will be affected: Carnarvon, Burpee and Mills, M’Chigeeng, Allan, Gordon, Robinson, Central Manitoulin, Bidwell, Gore Bay, Allan, Billings, Dawson, Barrie Island, Cockburn Island, Howland, Sheshegwaning, Zhiibaahaasing, Sandfield, Sheguiandah, Bay of Islands, Killarney, Wiikwemkoong, Whitefish River First Nation, Aundeck Omni Kaning, Tehkummah, Assiginack, Curtin, Little Current, Sheguiandah First Nation and Mongowin.

The Sunday, October 28 outage will begin at 6 am until noon and affect 10,670 customers.