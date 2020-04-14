PHSD reports two new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 38 regionally

April 14, 2020, noon – Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting new COVID-19 cases in residents in our service area (Greater Sudbury, Sudbury District, and Manitoulin District).

Details of confirmed case(s)

Case number Age Gender Exposure category Status Tested (dd/mm/yy) Area Case #37 60s Female Unknown Self-isolating 11/04/2020 Greater Sudbury Case #38 70s Female International travel



Close contact Self-isolating 11/04/2020 Greater Sudbury

Travel information:

For anyone who travelled in the last 14 days, visit the Public Health Agency of Canada website for daily updates on COVID-19 exposures on flights, cruise ships, and mass gatherings.

Anyone who has travelled outside of Canada is directed to self-isolate for 14 days from their arrival in Canada.

Updates about COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) for Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online as new developments arise.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate, then contact an assessment centre or use the online self-assessment tool to see if you need to seek further care.

For more information on self-isolation, self-assessment, and assessment centres visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about the province’s response to COVID-19.