PHSD reports multiple new COVID-19 cases at Pioneer manor

On April 26, 2020, an outbreak was declared at the City of Greater Sudbury’s Pioneer Manor after a resident tested positive for COVID-19. Today, Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting six additional COVID-19 cases at the long-term care home—including four staff and two residents. This now brings the total confirmed cases in the outbreak to seven and a total of 57 cases in the Public Health service area.

“All residents and staff with positive test results are asymptomatic and doing well,” said Aaron Archibald, Director of Long-term Care Services at Pioneer Manor. “The three residents with positive results are on isolation in private rooms, with staff dedicated to care in these areas only, wearing full personal protective equipment for all interactions. The four staff members who have tested positive are at home self-isolating,” continued Archibald.

“This is very difficult news to hear, and will certainly be concerning for residents, families, caregivers and the community. I want to reiterate that the health, safety, and care of our residents and staff is our highest and first priority. We continue to take swift action to stop the spread of the virus through rigorous infection management practices and protocols. Our staff are highly trained and experienced, and we will continue to work closely with Public Health Sudbury & Districts to ensure every possible step is being taken to protect everyone at Pioneer Manor. Last week, we proactively tested all residents and staff of the Home, and have currently received more than 80 per cent of our test results.”

“We continue to work very closely with Pioneer Manor to manage the outbreak and to ensure all cases are thoroughly investigated,” said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Medical Officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury & Districts. “I understand that this news can be very upsetting for residents and their families. I know I share the sentiments of Pioneer Manor staff and all families of residents in their relief in knowing that all residents are doing well,” said Dr. Sutcliffe.

Details of confirmed case(s)

Case number Age Gender Exposure category Status Tested (dd/mm/yy) Area Case #52 40s

Female No travel and no contact with a known case (unknown exposure) Self-isolating 23/04/2020 Greater Sudbury Case #53

40s

Female No travel and no contact with a known case (unknown exposure) Self-isolating 23/04/2020 Greater Sudbury Case #54

50s

Female No travel and no contact with a known case (unknown exposure) Self-isolating 23/04/2020 Greater Sudbury Case #55

70s

Male No travel and no contact with a known case (unknown exposure) Other institution

23/04/2020 Greater Sudbury Case #56

80s

Female No travel and no contact with a known case (unknown exposure) Other institution

23/04/2020 Greater Sudbury Case #57

50s

Female No travel and no contact with a known case (unknown exposure) Self-isolating 24/04/2020 Greater Sudbury

Showing 1 to 6 of 6 entries

Status of active COVID-19 outbreak(s)

This table shows the status of COVID-19 outbreaks in facilities, such as hospitals, long-term care homes, retirement homes, and others, in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts. One case of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in a long-term care home staff or resident is considered an outbreak.

Facility type Number of facilities affected Status Cases among residents or patients Cases among staff Total cases Long-term care home 2 Active 4 5 9

Showing 1 to 1 of 1 entries

*Total number of cases reported as part of the confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks.

Actions taken in long-term care homes

Staff and residents follow strict physical distancing guidelines.

Group activities are discontinued.

Staff screening occurs at the beginning and end of every shift, including temperature checks for fever.

All staff and essential visitors wear masks.

Residents are assessed three times a day for symptoms. This includes temperature checks.

Visitor restrictions have been in effect since the beginning of March.

Employees of a long-term care provider cannot also work in any other long-term care home, health service provider, or retirement home.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts will continue to provide updates about COVID-19 outbreaks in our area.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate, then contact an assessment centre or use the online self-assessment tool to see if you need to seek further care.

For more information on self-isolation, self-assessment, and assessment centres visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about the province’s response to COVID-19.