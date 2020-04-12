PHSD reports five more COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 36

April 12, 2020, 5 p.m. – Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting new COVID-19 cases in residents in our service area (Greater Sudbury, Sudbury District, and Manitoulin District).
Details of confirmed case(s)
|Case number
|Age
|Gender
|Exposure category
|Status
|Tested (dd/mm/yy)
|Area
|Case #32
|50s
|Female
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|10/04/2020
|Greater Sudbury
|Case #33
|<19
|Female
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|11/04/2020
|Greater Sudbury
|Case #34
|20s
|Male
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|11/04/2020
|Greater Sudbury
|Case #35
|20s
|Male
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|11/04/2020
|Greater Sudbury
|Case #36
|50s
|Male
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|11/04/2020
|Greater Sudbury
Travel information:
- For anyone who travelled in the last 14 days, visit the Public Health Agency of Canada website for daily updates on COVID-19 exposures on flights, cruise ships, and mass gatherings.
- Anyone who has travelled outside of Canada is directed to self-isolate for 14 days from their arrival in Canada.
Updates about COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) for Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online as new developments arise.
If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate, then contact an assessment centre or use the online self-assessment tool to see if you need to seek further care.
For more information on self-isolation, self-assessment, and assessment centres visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).
Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about the province’s response to COVID-19.