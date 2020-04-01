PHSD reports 13th COVID-19 case

April 1, 2020, 11:15 a.m. – Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting a new COVID-19 case in a resident in our service area (Greater Sudbury, Sudbury District, and Manitoulin District).

Details of confirmed case(s)

Case number Age Gender Exposure category Status Tested (dd/mm/yy) Area Case #13 50s Female Pending Hospitalized 29/03/2020 Greater Sudbury

In addition, Public Health updated its online reporting today to indicate that one patient who previously tested positive is now considered “resolved” according to current public health criteria.

All people who have travelled outside of Canada are directed to self-isolate for 14 days from their arrival in Canada.

The Public Health Agency of Canada posts information on COVID-19 exposures on flights, cruise ships, and mass gatherings.

Updates about COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) for Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online as new developments arise.

