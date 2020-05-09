PHSD: New confirmed case of COVID-19 in long-term care resident, outbreak declared at Wikwemikong Nursing Home

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 at Wikwemikong Nursing Home after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed in a resident of the home. The individual was tested as part of the ongoing targeted surveillance of long-term care homes across the province.
Details of confirmed case(s)
|Case number
|Age
|Gender
|Exposure category
|Status
|Tested (dd/mm/yy)
|Area
|Case #60
|70s
|Female
|No travel and no contact with a known case (unknown exposure)
|Other institution
|04/05/2020
|Manitoulin District
Showing 1 to 1 of 1 entries
Status of COVID-19 outbreaks in facilities
|Outbreak status
|Facility type
|Number of facilities affected
|Cases among residents or patients
(*includes deaths)
|Deaths among residents or patients
|Cases among staff
|Total cases
|Active
|Long-term care home
|4
|4
|0
|6
|10
|Resolved
|Long-term care home
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
Showing 1 to 2 of 2 entries
A previously reported outbreak at St. Joseph’s Villa was declared over on May 7, 2020.
Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.
If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate, then contact an assessment centre or use the online self-assessment tool to see if you need to seek further care.
Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) assessment centre
- Clients MUST call MHC (Mindemoya 705.377.5311, Little Current 705.368.2300). Calls are answered between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (seven days a week).
- The MHC Centres are open Monday to Friday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Assessment centre online information
For more information on self-isolation, self-assessment, and assessment centres visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).
Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about the province’s response to COVID-19.