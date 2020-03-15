PHSD confirms the second case of COVID-19 in the area

Today, Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Sudbury & Districts Medical Officer of Health, is reporting that a woman in her 60s is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts.

“While this is unfortunate, it is not unexpected. This person was a close contact of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in our area,” said Dr. Sutcliffe. “The individual has followed the directions of Public Health and remains in self-isolation at home where she has been isolated since being tested at the Health Sciences North emergency department on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

The hospital took all necessary precautions for infection control, testing, and assessment. Following testing, the individual was discharged home to begin self-isolation.

At this time, there is no evidence that the virus is circulating locally. However, this is a rapidly changing situation requiring that our agency, community, and individuals be prepared to prevent spread. Public Health Sudbury & Districts is closely monitoring the situation as it evolves at the local, provincial, and federal levels, and will routinely communicate information and what it means for our community.

Strict visitor restrictions are in place for long-term care homes and many health facilities, like hospitals, are also introducing restrictions. Visit their websites or call ahead for information.

COVID-19 Assessment Centre: Health Sciences North

Health Sciences North (HSN) is running a COVID-19 Assessment Centre.

Clients MUST call 705.671.7373 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., 7 days per week and are directed to NOT present at HSN’s Emergency Department.

The Assessment Centre is by appointment only. Walk-ins will not be seen.

Not everyone who attends the clinic will be tested.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts call centre – for general information about COVID-19

Call 705.522.9200 (Press 1), toll-free 1.866.522.9200.

Availability: during regular business hours, and extended hours on evenings and weekends (subject to change based on call volumes).

Callers can leave messages and Public Health staff will call back within 24 hours, unless extenuating circumstances.

Symptoms

Symptoms of COVID-19 can range from mild to severe and include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing (shortness of breath). Complications from the COVID-19 can include serious conditions, like pneumonia or kidney failure, and in some cases, death.

IMPORTANT: If you suspect you have symptoms of COVID-19, call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200). Be sure to mention your symptoms and your travel history, including the countries you visited.

If you are ill and must visit a health care professional, call ahead and tell them if you have a respiratory illness. If you need immediate medical attention, call 911 and mention your travel history and symptoms.

Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 for information about how you can prepare for the spread of COVID-19, how to self-isolate, how to monitor your health, and what to do if you think you are sick. For additional information, please call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200). The Public Health COVID-19 website has personal preparedness information, specific guidance for employers, guidance for schools and childcare programs, travel information, guidance for health care providers, and additional COVID-19 resources.