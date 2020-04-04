PHSD confirms 26th COVID-19 case

April 4, 2020, noon – Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting a new COVID-19 case in a resident in our service area (Greater Sudbury, Sudbury District, and Manitoulin District).

Details of confirmed case(s)

Case number Age Gender Exposure category Status Tested (dd/mm/yy) Area Case #26 70s Female International travel Hospitalized 01/04/2020 Greater Sudbury

Travel information:

For anyone who travelled in the last 14 days, visit the Public Health Agency of Canada website for daily for updates on COVID-19 exposures on flights, cruise ships, and mass gatherings.

In addition, Public Health updated its online reporting today to indicate that two patients who previously tested positive are now considered “resolved” according to current public health criteria.

Updates about COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) for Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online as new developments arise.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and then use the online self-assessment tool to see if you need to seek further care.

For more information on self-isolation and self-assessment, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).