PHSD confirms 2 COVID-19 cases on Manitoulin Island

March 29, 2020, 6:30 p.m. – Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting new COVID-19 cases among residents in our service area (Greater Sudbury, Sudbury District, and Manitoulin District).

Details of confirmed case(s)

Case number Age, Gender Exposure Category Status Tested (dd/mm/yy) Area Case #8 50s, female International travel Self-isolating 23/03/2020 Manitoulin District Case #9 50s, male International travel Self-isolating 23/03/2020 Manitoulin District

Details of affected flights and cruise ship:

International Flights:

March 19, 2020: Sydney, Australia to San Francisco Airport on Quantas Airline flight QF73. Passengers in rows 40–44 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts of the confirmed cases.

March 19, 2020: San Francisco to Toronto International Airport on Air Canada flight AC742. Passengers in rows 17–21 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts of the confirmed cases.

Cruise Ship:

Ruby Princess–Princess Cruise lines, departing Sydney, Australia on March 8, and arriving in Sydney Australia on March 19.

All people who have travelled outside of Canada are directed to self-isolate for 14 days from their arrival in Canada.

The Public Health Agency of Canada posts information on COVID-19 exposures on flights, cruise ships, and mass gatherings.

Updates about COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) for Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online as new developments arise.

Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 for more information or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about the province’s response to COVID-19.