PETER PAISLEY

Peter Paisley passed away suddenly at his home in Spring Bay July 5, 2020 at the age of 53 years. Peter, the son of Jack and Ann Paisley (McCannell) and brother to Pam (Bond), was the third generation on the family farm in Spring Bay. A dairy farmer for most of his career, Peter was known as a particularly hard worker. In his spare time he could be found working with heavy horses or cutting firewood or simply catching up on the local news with friends. Well known in the community, he was a volunteer firefighter, an OFA member and a landmark at the Providence Bay Fair horse pull. He was also a proud member of Gore Bay Masonic Lodge. Peter will be sadly missed by his mother Ann, sister Pam, brother-in-law Greg Bond and nephew Nicholas Bond, uncle Lauchie McCannell, his wife Claudette and uncles Bill Paisley and Fernand. He will be particularly missed by his faithful companion Sumo, who was with him to the very end. Interment will be in the Mindemoya Cemetery on Saturday July 11, 2020. Due to Covid-19, Peter’s funeral service is limited to 50 people by family invite only. Donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary or the Spring Bay Pentecostal Church as expressions of sympathy.