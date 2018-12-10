

Peter Fletcher of Gore Bay, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, December 2, 2018, in his 76th year. Beloved husband to Jane and dear father of David, John, Camm, Tyler, Victoria (Ray), Mary Jane and Tracy (Tim). Peter will be sadly missed by his brothers Paul (Dorothy), Phil (Sheila), Andy (Jane), John (Sylvia) and sisters Miriam Wailes, Esther Gordon and Eunice (Norm) Courvoisier, as well as grandchildren Naomi, Jalen, Michael, Thomas, MacKenzie, Allyssa, Tyler and Jenna. Predeceased by his parents Stephen and Muriel (St. Clair) Fletcher and brothers-in-law Howie Wailes, Don Gordon and Wayne Upton. Peter was in the Navy for 25 years as a Petty Officer 1st Class Communications Research 291. His many postings took him to the following locations: Ottawa, Alert, Moncton, Inuvik, Masset and Kingston, where he retired from his ship, the HMCS Gatineau. Peter and Jane moved to the Island in 1993, where he enjoyed golfing, pool, cards and curling. He also enjoyed ice fishing and treating many in the community, with perch being his favourite fish. Peter was very proud to be the Chairman of the Kagawong Cenotaph Board. At Peter’s request there will be no visitation or funeral. Interment at Gordon Cemetery in the spring. Memorial donations may be made to the Manitoulin Lodge Auxiliary (Angel Bus), Rotary Club of Gore Bay (Gore Bay Medical Centre), Manitoulin Hospital Auxiliary or the Northern Cancer Foundation (Daffodil Terrace Lodge) as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.

- Advertisement -