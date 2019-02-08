Peter Bond rink wins annual Gore Bay Curling Club men’s bonspiel

GORE BAY—The Peter Bond rink won the Gore Bay Curling Club men’s annual curling bonspiel this past weekend.

The Peter Bond skipped rink, which included vice Harold Fox, second Dan Pedan and lead J.J. McCabe defeated the Lew Lanktree rink in the championship first event final game. Lew Lanktree skipped the runner-up team which also included vice Glen Case, second Todd Bailey and lead Henry Dykoski.

“I would like to thank all the teams for coming out here this weekend, especially those out of town rinks,” said Master of Ceremonies Dan Marois during the Saturday awards ceremony. Mr. Marois praised the work of Eric Ruediger for keeping the ice in great shape all weekend; Kim Orford and her kitchen staff for the fantastic meal Saturday evening; Scott McDougall for getting the prizes (including several prizes donated by Manitoulin Transport and a jacket by McQuarrie Motors) for the event; and Mary Lynn McQuarrie and Karen McDougall for helping out with the bonspiel.

A total of 12 rinks took part in the bonspiel. Prior to the three-event championship finals, Dave Beaton piped the teams onto the ice.

“We want to thank the Gore Bay Curling Club for hosting this annual bonspiel,” said Mr. Bond, whose team was presented with the E.F. Priddle Memorial Trophy for winning the first event. “Those who provided the entertainment Friday night, the kitchen staff and ice crew. Thanks to their efforts we had a great time.”

In the second event, the Graham Lloyd rink defeated the Bob Cacciotti rink. The Lloyd rink included Robert Corbiere, Terry McKnight and Chris Prosser. They defeated the Bob Cacciotti rink which also included Stew Yanke, Dale Edwards and Bill McCoy.

The third event saw the Floyd Orford defeat the Stewart Simpson rink in the final. The Floyd Orford rink also included Bill Reich, Barry Wall and Gary Gilpin. The Simpson rink included Steve Kemic, Eric Ruediger and Chris Ruediger.