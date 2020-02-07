Peter Bond rink repeats as Gore Bay men’s champions

GORE BAY – The Peter Bond rink has repeated as champions of the Gore Bay Curling Club’s annual men’s curling bonspiel.

The Bond rink, based out of Manitowaning (Assiginack Curling Club) won the men’s curling championship for the second straight year. The team was made up of skip Peter Bond, vice Harold Fox, lead J.J. McCabe and second Dan Paden. They defeated the Mark Love rink, which included skip Mark Love, lead Willis Sheppard, second Greg Towns and vice Reuben Allen.

For their efforts the Bond rink was presented with the E.F. Priddle trophy, presented by Cole McLaughlin.

“First of all, I would like to thank all the teams for coming out,” stated Dan Marois, master of ceremonies for the awards presentation, held Sunday evening. “We haven’t had 16 rinks take part in a long time, so it was good to have that many rinks here this weekend.”

Mr. Marois thanked all those who helped get the ice ready and maintained it during the weekend, Kim Orford and her kitchen crew for a wonderful dinner Saturday night and throughout the weekend, Max Burt who provided the prime rib for the meal and those who manned the bar for the weekend.

Mr. Bond, upon his rink receiving the E.F. Priddle trophy said, “thanks very much for inviting us back this weekend. It was a great bonspiel. The ice was phenomenal.” As for a full complement of 16 rinks from around the Island participating, “it’s important that we support each other as it helps everyone.”

The Floyd Orford-skipped rink won the second event. Mr. Orford’s rink included second Bill Riach, lead Barry Wall and vice Gary Gilpin. They defeated the Lyle Strain-skipped rink in the final game. The latter rink included Marc Addison, Andrew Argall and Ian MacLeod.

Dave Beaton was the official piper all weekend.

In the third event the Dave McDermid rink took the title. His rink included second Alex Dawson, vice Jack White and lead Peter Paquette. The defeated the Max Burt rink in an extra end. The Max Burt-skipped rink included vice Brian Bell, second Wendell Sheppard and lead Bruce Wood.

Dave Beaton on the bagpipes piped all the curlers onto the ice before the final games.