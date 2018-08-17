Perivale Gallery features works of Jay Favot

SPRING BAY—“I realized you were good, but I didn’t realize how good you are,” one patron could be overheard telling the artist at the opening of Perivale Gallery’s show ‘Generations: The Art of Jay Favot.’

Fourteen of Mr. Favot’s bright, beautiful and new creative works were on display at the show. It was interesting to hear how at least one Island artist inspired him at a young age. “When I was younger I always looked up to Ken Danby and Alex Colville. I like Canadian content,” he told the Recorder. “Locally, even when I was younger I used to go to shows featuring the works of Ivan Wheale.”

“Yes, all of my works at this show are new,” said Mr. Favot, who lives in Sudbury. Two of his latest works did not make it into the show as they were sold prior to the opening.

- Advertisement -

To say his works are stunning and varied would be an understatement, including his work ‘Killarney Generations.’

“I try to have my artworks bright, turned up a bit,” said Mr. Favot. “Art is not something that you measure, but what you feel.”

Mr. Favot was featured in a 16-page spread in the 2017 spring/summer edition of Arabella, Canada’s foremost art, design and architecture publication and as ‘Artist to Collect,’ he has recently figured prominently in awards at well-known and respected art venues.

He was the recipient of the Peg Forbes Memorial Award, which is one of the top awards at the 2016 La Cloche Art Show for his painting ‘The Crack,’ as well as being the 2016 winner of the People’s Choice Award at Perivale Gallery’s annual ‘In the Spirit of Tom Thomson and the Group of Seven Show,’ for his painting ‘Above Killarney.’

Mr. Favot strives harder and better in his art every year. His inspirations have come from a variety of sources, including Ontario and Quebec landscapes and cityscapes, as well as taking a fresh view of the ordinary moments of life. His works can be viewed at Perivale Gallery until September 16.